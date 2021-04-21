Dylan McDermott Is Disturbingly Sexy in New Law & Order: Organized Crime Sneak Peek

A game of cat and mouse.
In this exclusive clip from Thursday, April 22's all-new Law & Order: Organized Crime, undercover detective Gina Cappelletti (Charlotte Sullivan) finds herself alone with crime boss Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott). While the conversation seems innocent enough, it appears both Gina and Richard are sizing each other up.
The clip starts off with Gina making her way down to Richard's exclusive and incredibly private wine cellar. Before long, she's joined by Richard, who gives the undercover detective a fright.
"Sorry," a flustered Gina states. "I was just looking for Richie."
"If you find him, bring him back upstairs," Richard responds. "I'm gonna grab a bottle of champagne."
As Gina expresses her interest in the wine cellar, Richard invites her inside the private space. While taking in the elaborate wine cellar, Richard boasts that it's his design. He adds, "I'll admit, I'm proud of it."
Never dropping her ruse, Gina comments, "Yeah, you should be."
When Richard turns his back, Gina pulls a bug from her cleavage. Yet, before she can plant it, Richard turns his attention back on Gina.
"I was gonna study architecture," he says with a steely look. "Then, my first year at Columbia, I had this idea how technology could make healthcare more available to millions of disenfranchised people."
In response to this, Gina plays dumb about Richard's company, which she strategically mispronounces. After correcting her, he comments, "It's a mathematical proposition."
"I don't understand math at all," she responds still in character. "It just doesn't compute for me."
As Richard reveals that Richie's mom is a professor, Gina, in order to keep any suspicion off herself, says she feels "so stupid."
"No, no don't," Richard comments in a voice that's both sensual and unsettling. "I'm pretty sure that you could do just about anything if you put your mind to it."
And, in typical Richard fashion, he toes the line between flirtatious and intimidating. He asks, "So, who is Gina Cappelletti? If you could do anything else? Anything you wanted?"
With her back to Richard, Gina reveals she'd "really like to be a wine expert." In reality, she is taking this moment to successfully plant the listening device in Richard's wine cellar.
"I'll tell you what, next time you come over, we'll have a lesson," a potentially suspicious Richard concludes. "But right now, we should get back upstairs and celebrate Richie."
See the tense face-off in the exclusive clip above.
Law & Order: Organized Crime airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)