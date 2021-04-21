Dylan McDermott Is Disturbingly Sexy in New Law & Order: Organized Crime Sneak Peek

Watch : "Law & Order: Organized Crime" Exclusive: Gina Plants a Bug

A game of cat and mouse.

In this exclusive clip from Thursday, April 22's all-new Law & Order: Organized Crime, undercover detective Gina Cappelletti (Charlotte Sullivan) finds herself alone with crime boss Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott). While the conversation seems innocent enough, it appears both Gina and Richard are sizing each other up.

The clip starts off with Gina making her way down to Richard's exclusive and incredibly private wine cellar. Before long, she's joined by Richard, who gives the undercover detective a fright.

"Sorry," a flustered Gina states. "I was just looking for Richie."

"If you find him, bring him back upstairs," Richard responds. "I'm gonna grab a bottle of champagne."

As Gina expresses her interest in the wine cellar, Richard invites her inside the private space. While taking in the elaborate wine cellar, Richard boasts that it's his design. He adds, "I'll admit, I'm proud of it."

Never dropping her ruse, Gina comments, "Yeah, you should be."

When Richard turns his back, Gina pulls a bug from her cleavage. Yet, before she can plant it, Richard turns his attention back on Gina.