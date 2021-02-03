Bones Alum Tamara Taylor to Join Christopher Meloni on Law & Order: Organized Crime

Watch : Mariska Hargitay Welcomes Chris Meloni Back to "Law & Order"

From forensic crime to organized crime.

On Tuesday, Feb. 2, Deadline reported that longtime Bones star Tamara Taylor will be joining the Christopher Meloni-led Law & Order: Organized Crime. Details regarding Taylor's character on the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit spin-off have yet to be released.

Between 2006 and 2017, Taylor played Dr. Camille Saroyan—a pathologist and Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel)'s boss at the fictional Jeffersonian Institute—on Bones. Taylor is also known for her recurring role on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

This casting update comes almost a week after it was confirmed that Dylan McDermott would also be starring on the show. Although McDermott didn't reveal specifics about his role on the latest Dick Wolf-created crime procedural, he did write on Instagram, "nbc @organizedcrime @chris_meloni New York here I come!"

According to the show's description, Organized Crime follows Elliot Stabler (Meloni) as he returns "to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Stabler will aim to find absolution and rebuild his life while leading an elite new task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful crime syndicates one by one."