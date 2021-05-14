Alex Rodriguez's Dinner Date With Daughters Features Empty Seats After Jennifer Lopez Split

Watch : Alex Rodriguez Avoids Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Question

Alex Rodriguez is spending time with his family following his breakup from Jennifer Lopez.

On Thursday, March 13, the former Yankees star took to Instagram to share a photo from his "daddy dinner date" with daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13. "Din din with my girls!" he captioned the pic, which shows several empty seats at the dinner table that may have previously been occupied by Lopez and her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

"Makes me sad were the other plate settings for jlo n the coconuts," one fan commented on the snap, while another wrote, "One is missing!"

Rodriguez, 45, and Lopez, 51, officially called off their engagement in April after months of speculation about their relationship status. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the stars said in a joint statement to E! News at the time. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."