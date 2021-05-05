Remember When Bekah Martinez Was Reported Missing? She Finally Tells the "Actual Story"

Watch : Arie Luyendyk Jr. Slams Bekah M. For Exposing His DMs

Bachelor Nation's Bekah Martinez is finally filling fans in on the bizarre situation surrounding the time she was reported missing, and somehow it all tied to her hitting a bear with her car.

The 26-year-old reality TV standout took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 4, where she reposted a viral message about appreciating one's vehicle as valuable personal space. Bekah posted that she indeed feels a special connection to her own car, given that she once "accidentally hit a bear" with it, although everyone ended up being OK, as the bear slid across her car door and ran into the woods.

She explained that the collision took place while she was briefly living in Humboldt County, Calif. just after filming wrapped for her stint on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season that aired in early 2018. Because she had quit her nanny gigs to film the show, she was in need of some quick cash, so she joined a new friend to go work on a weed farm for a few weeks.

Needless to say, the trip didn't go as planned, and within the first week, Bekah's friend had been asked to leave the farm.