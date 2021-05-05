Tyler Cameron and Camila Kendra Prove They're Still Going Strong During Cozy Outing

Watch : Tyler Cameron Says Matt James "Dodged a Bullet" With Clare

Things continue looking rosy for Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron and Instagram model Camila Kendra.

The pair weren't afraid to hide their affection for one another during a stroll through New York City on Monday, May 3, where they were photographed hand-in-hand as they walked.

The image, seen below, shows Tyler, best known as the runner-up from Hannah Brown's 2019 season of The Bachelorette, wearing a cozy flannel button-up over a white T-shirt. Meanwhile, Camila stayed warm in a dark denim jacket and camouflage-print cargo pants.

Although neither one has yet to make the relationship Instagram official, it appears things keep heating up for the couple who were first spotted together in January in photographs exclusively obtained by E! News.

In March, a source connected to Tyler, 28, exclusively told E! News that the couple had been "getting very serious."

The insider shared back then, "He finally feels he can commit to a relationship and really likes Camila. They have been spending a lot of time together and are basically inseparable."