Tyler Cameron and Camila Kendra Prove They're Still Going Strong During Cozy Outing

Things continue looking rosy for Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron and Instagram model Camila Kendra.
The pair weren't afraid to hide their affection for one another during a stroll through New York City on Monday, May 3, where they were photographed hand-in-hand as they walked.
The image, seen below, shows Tyler, best known as the runner-up from Hannah Brown's 2019 season of The Bachelorette, wearing a cozy flannel button-up over a white T-shirt. Meanwhile, Camila stayed warm in a dark denim jacket and camouflage-print cargo pants.
Although neither one has yet to make the relationship Instagram official, it appears things keep heating up for the couple who were first spotted together in January in photographs exclusively obtained by E! News.
In March, a source connected to Tyler, 28, exclusively told E! News that the couple had been "getting very serious."
The insider shared back then, "He finally feels he can commit to a relationship and really likes Camila. They have been spending a lot of time together and are basically inseparable."
At the time, Tyler was continuing to bounce back and forth between his place in Jupiter, Fla. and the Big Apple. The couple had also been finding time for some quick getaways, including a recent vacation together to Cabo San Lucas and Mexico City.
The source went on to say in March that Camila had gotten to meet his friends, who gave their stamp of approval. "They are having a lot of fun," the insider said about the twosome. "She has a very chill personality, and that's what Tyler was attracted to at first."
As for Hannah, the former pageant contestant remains friendly with Tyler and had been spending some quality time with model Adam Woolard earlier this year. Beginning next month, she'll be back on the hunt for TV-endorsed romance with ABC's The Celebrity Dating Game, premiering June 14.