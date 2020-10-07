Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron Reveal How Their Shared "Trauma" Finally Brought Them Back Together

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron are finally revealing what happened when they quarantined together at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

From an outsider's perspective, the former couple was having the time of their life during the 18 days that they spent together in Jupiter, Fla. Their workout videos, dance TikToks and Matt James' Instagram Story painted the picture of two young people with no worries.

But now, the reality stars say that it was quite the opposite.

In Hannah's YouTube video titled "What Really Happened," she and her ex reveal that it was actually a time of healing and reflection after experiencing loss and trauma, specifically the death of Tyler's mom and Hannah's brother overdosing.

Tyler explains, "We were kind of leaning on each other. We were both going through things, and were kind of like each other's support system all of a sudden. You of course have your family there, but it's always nice to have someone to lean on as well."