Hannah Brown is single.

The Bachelorette alumna seemed to confirm her relationship status during an Instagram Live video on Tuesday.

The topic came up after a follower asked the Alabama native how many children she'd like to have in the future.

"I definitely want kids—not right now though, which is so weird," Brown, who previously expressed her hope to become a "boy mom" one day, said. "If you were to ask me, like, a few years ago I would have been, like, 'Oh, for sure by 25 I'm married, and I'd possibly be thinking about kids in, like, the next, like, trying to get pregnant right now probably,'" Brown said. "A lot of my friends, like, have babies, and they are the best moms, but I couldn't imagine it. Like, I'm not ready for that just yet. I mean, I could be. If something happened, I could be. But, I'm still trying to figure out my life and how it's changed."

She then added, "Also, you have to have a significant other for that, and I don't."