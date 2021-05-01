Steel Magnolias and Moonstruck Star Olympia Dukakis Dead at 89

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2020

Actress Olympia Dukakis has died. She was 89.

The star's sister Apollo Dukakis confirmed the news in a May 1 Facebook post. "My beloved sister, Olympia Dukakis, passed away this morning in New York City," she wrote on the social media platform. "After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her [late husband Louis Zorich]."

Allison Levy, her agent, also confirmed Olympia's death to NBC News.

Olympia, who married the Fiddler on the Roof actor in 1962, began her film and TV career in the '60s. She took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress as well as the Golden Globe for her 1987 role in Moonstruck, opposite Cher and Nicolas Cage.

Other notable films include Steel Magnolias, Look Who's Talking, Mighty Aphrodite and Mr. Holland's Opus. She was also nominated for a Golden Globe for the TV films Sinatra, in which she portrayed Frank Sinatra's mother Dolly. The actress also received much acclaim for her performance in the miniseries Tales of the City and its follow up, More Tales of the City.