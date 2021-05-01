Here's What's Going On Between Exes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck As They Reunite in L.A.

Watch : Alex Rodriguez Bids Farewell to Jennifer Lopez With Special Tribute

Is it 2002 or 2021? Because Bennifer is back!

Following her split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez is turning to a different former fiancé—Ben Affleck—for a shoulder to lean on.

Jennifer, 51, and Ben, 48, have reportedly reunited now that they're both newly single, according to photos obtained by Page Six. He was seen being picked up and dropped off at the singer's Los Angeles mansion on Friday, April 30.

An eyewitness tells E! News how the rendezvous went down, explaining that Ben left his Mercedes at Hotel Bel Air, before he was picked up and taken to her house up the street. In the afternoon, J.Lo's Escalade left her house and dropped Ben back off at the hotel, with his backpack in tow. "He got his Mercedes and left," per the witness.

But don't get too ahead of yourself: For now, J.Lo and Ben are keeping things platonic. "They are just friends," a source tells E! News.