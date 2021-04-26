Game of Thrones Prequel Series Teases Start of Production With New BTS Pics

Watch : "Game of Thrones": How the Franchise Will Continue to Live On

The time of the Targaryens is coming.

On Monday, April 26, it was confirmed that the Game of Thrones prequel series, titled House of the Dragon, is "officially in production." The highly anticipated series, which takes place 300 years before the famed GOT series, follows the forefathers of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

Alongside a photo of the cast doing a socially distanced table read, the official Twitter account for House of the Dragon wrote, "Fire will reign. The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production. Coming soon to @HBOMax in 2022."

And, to further excite fans, the Twitter account also shared a closer look at the House of the Dragon cast. First up, and the most notable name in the cast, is former Dr. Who and The Crown star Matt Smith. Per the social media update, Smith will play Prince Daemon Targaryen. Rounding out House Targaryen is actress Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and actor Paddy Considine as King Viserys. There's also Steve Toussaint, who will play a character called The Sea Snake.