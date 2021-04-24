Selena GomezRonnie Ortiz-MagroOscarsTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Hilaria Baldwin Says She Thinks About Her Babies Lost to Miscarriage "Daily" in Deeply Personal Message

In a candid message shared for Infertility Awareness Week, Hilaria Baldwin said she considers herself "just as much a mother to my Angel babies as I am to the ones I can physically hold in my arms."

Hilaria Baldwin is speaking from the heart. 

In an April 23 Instagram post shared in recognition of National Infertility Awareness Week, the mom of six acknowledged her painful experience with pregnancy loss. 

Back in April 2019, Hilaria, who is married to actor Alec Baldwin, experienced a miscarriage. Then, just seven months later, she miscarried again at four months. The yoga enthusiast recalled being told "it's just bad luck." But despite welcoming two more children since then, Hilaria still struggles with what could have been. 

"A year since she was due," Hilaria wrote, "my Edu and Lucia are constant companions, but I think of the babies I lost daily." 

Last September, the 37-year-old gave birth to son Eduardo, and then six months later, she and Alec welcomed a baby girl via surrogate

Through the highs and lows of motherhood, Hilaria said she's "allowing for gratitude and grief, wholeness and longing to be the dualities of my reality."

"We all have different fertility/infertility stories and there are so many ways we can become parents," she continued. "Being a parent truly is caring in the deepest way for another soul...through that giving energy we nurture ourselves and fill the world with love."

And if there's a silver lining to Hilaria's struggles, it's the bond she shares with each of her little ones. "I am just as much a mother to my Angel babies as I am to the ones I can physically hold in my arms," she shared, before providing a message of hope to those in her same shoes. 

"If you are struggling or have struggled—or will struggle, know that you are not alone," Hilaria concluded. "If it serves you, connect with others as you grieve. We are a mighty bunch who carry this heaviness in our hearts—and together we can lighten each other's load through support and understanding."

In addition to Eduardo and Lucia, Hilaria and Alec are parents to Carmen, 7; Rafael, 5; Leonardo, 4; and Romeo, 2. 

For more words of wisdom, revisit Hilaria's parenting advice in this exclusive E! News interview

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!. Don't miss the Daily Pop: Oscars preview special this Sunday, Apr. 24 at 10 a.m.

