Grab Some Razzles and See Where the Cast of 13 Going on 30 Is Now

Thirty, flirty and thriving. In honor of the 13 Going on 30's 20th anniversary, let's catch up with all the stars of the iconic rom-com, including Jennifer Garner, Brie Larson and more.

Watch: ‘13 Going on 30’: Flashback to Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo’s Interviews From 2004!

We really hope you're able to stay poised after you realize how long it's been since 13 Going on 30 hit theaters.

Indeed, the beloved Jennifer Garner comedy was released on April 23, 2004, meaning it's now 20 years old. Feel free to take a moment to process that. 

The magic-laced film from director Gary Winick boasted a hugely talented cast, including not just Garner but also Mark Ruffalo, Judy Greer and Christa B. Allen. Plus, there were the not-yet-famous faces comprising the Six Chicks like Brie Larson and Ashley Benson

This film clearly meant just as much to the people in it as it did to those of watching. In early 2021, Garner posted a photo of herself hanging out with Greer, much to the delight of the movie's legions of fans. 

"Always the smartest. Always the funniest. Always the biggest @dodgers fan in the room," the actress captioned the snap. "I love @missjudygreer. #TeamJG."

Now, in honor of the film's anniversary, keep reading to get the latest on what everyone from 13 Going on 30 is doing nowadays...

Columbia Pictures/Shutterstock; Getty Images
Jennifer Garner

In the 2004 movie, Garner starred as the thirty, flirty and thriving Jenna Rink, who tries to navigate life as an adult after making a wish to be older at her 13th birthday party.

After wrapping Alias in 2006, she went on to star in a number of movies such as JunoDallas Buyers ClubMen, Women & ChildrenMiracles from HeavenLove, Simon and Peppermint. Garner then made her return to TV in the 2018 HBO series Camping.

Ahead of 13 Going on 30's 15th anniversary in 2019, Garner appeared on Good Morning America, where she was asked about a possible movie sequel.  "What like 15 Going on 50?" she joked. "Let's simmer down and then let's leave well enough alone."

In addition to being an actress, Garner is the co-founder of Once Upon a Farm. She's also mom to kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, who she shares with ex Ben Affleck.

Columbia Pictures; Getty Images
Brie Larson

Did you know Larson was in 13 Going on 30? That's right, she was a Six Chick! Larson, who was just starting her career when the film premiered in 2004, also starred in the beloved teen movie Sleepover that same year. Since then, she's skyrocketed to superstardom, starring in the TV series United States of Tara from 2009 to 2011 and movies like 21 Jumpstreet, Trainwreck and Captain America

In 2016, Larson won the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in the film Room.

Columbia Tri Star/Kobal; Getty Images
Mark Ruffalo

Speaking of Avengers, Ruffalo is another 13 Going on 30 cast member who stars in the movie franchise. Ruffalo and Larson both appear in Avengers: Endgame.

In 13 Going on 30, he played the adult version of Matt Flamhaff, the best friend and love interest of Jenna. Ruffalo starred in a number of romantic movies around the same time as 13 Going on 30, making audiences swoon in films like Rumor Has It... with Jennifer Aniston and Just Like Heaven with Reese Witherspoon. Since then, Ruffalo has been nominated for four Oscars for his work in The Kids Are All RightFoxcatcher and Spotlight. He nabbed a 2020 Emmy and a 2021 Golden Globe for his role in I Know This Much Is True

He's been married to Sunrise Coigney since 2000 and the duo share three kids together.

Columbia Pictures; Getty Images
Ashley Benson

Remember Benson in the movie? She was also a Six Chick with Larson. In 2004, the same year the film premiered, Benson began her role as Abby Deveraux in Days of Our Lives. In 2010, she shot to fame when she was cast as Hanna Marin in the beloved series Pretty Little Liars. Since the show's finale in 2017, Benson has starred in the movie Her Smell alongside Elisabeth Moss.

Her latest project? Motherhood. She and husband Brandon Davis welcomed their first baby together in Feb. 2024.

Tracy Bennett/Columbia Tri Star/Kobal/Shutterstock; Getty Images
Judy Greer

Greer appeared as Garner's frenemy Lucy Wyman in the cult favorite. While they were at odds on the big screen, Garner revealed that she and Greer are still "really good friends" today.

She's since became known for her iconic characters in The Wedding Planner and 27 Dresses. Her impressively long resume includes films like 2011's The Descendants, 2013's Carrie and 2015's Jurassic World.

Tracy Bennett/Columbia Tri Star/Kobal/Shutterstock; Getty Images
Andy Serkis

Serkis appeared as Jenna's boss at her dream magazine, Poise. Over the years, Serkis became known for his motion capture roles in The Lord of the Rings franchise. In 2011, he co-founded a motion-capture production company called The Imaginarium. The studio was used for the creation of 2018's Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.

Columbia Pictures; Getty Images
Christa B. Allen

Christa B. Allen's role in 13 Going on 30 was one of her first credited acting gigs. Following the film, Allen landed parts in shows like Wizards of Waverly Place and Grey's Anatomy. In 2009, Allen appeared as a teenage Jennifer Garner in the movie Ghosts of Girlfriends Past. From 2011 to 2015, Allen starred in the hit ABC drama series Revenge

In November 2021, she officially turned 30 and we officially felt old.

This story was originally published on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 3 a.m. PT.

