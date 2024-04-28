Grab Some Razzles and See Where the Cast of 13 Going on 30 Is Now

Watch : ‘13 Going on 30’: Flashback to Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo’s Interviews From 2004!

We really hope you're able to stay poised after you realize how long it's been since 13 Going on 30 hit theaters.

Indeed, the beloved Jennifer Garner comedy was released on April 23, 2004, meaning it's now 20 years old. Feel free to take a moment to process that.

The magic-laced film from director Gary Winick boasted a hugely talented cast, including not just Garner but also Mark Ruffalo, Judy Greer and Christa B. Allen. Plus, there were the not-yet-famous faces comprising the Six Chicks like Brie Larson and Ashley Benson.

This film clearly meant just as much to the people in it as it did to those of watching. In early 2021, Garner posted a photo of herself hanging out with Greer, much to the delight of the movie's legions of fans.

"Always the smartest. Always the funniest. Always the biggest @dodgers fan in the room," the actress captioned the snap. "I love @missjudygreer. #TeamJG."