Inside Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Heartwarming, Hilarious Love Story

Watch : Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher's 20-Year Love Story

If you assume that, in Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's case, they're best friends as well as madly in love...

Very nice!

"I don't want to stand on a soapbox and advise anybody," Fisher told E! News in 2022, but "if you marry someone that you have a really good friendship with, everything else seems to fall into place."

And after what was then 12 years of marriage, they were still firing on all cylinders.

"You still get butterflies in your stomach and people sort of tell you that wears off after a few years," she added. "But when you're with the right person, actually it just doesn't."

So the chemistry is present and accounted for when it comes to what binds the Wolf Like Me star, who's turning 48 on Feb. 3, and her chameleonic husband. As is laughter, Fisher telling Australian Women's Weekly that "having a shared ability to find humor in the sharpness of life is always going to bring connection."

And then there's the fact that she isn't fazed by Cohen's sporadically off-the-rails character work.