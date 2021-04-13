Kristin Cavallari Makes Her Fierce Return to The Hills in New Beginnings Season 2 Trailer

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Feels Like Her "Old Self" After Turning 34

After a decade, Kristin Cavallari is back on The Hills.

Fans caught a glimpse of the recently divorced reality star, who appeared on the original series from 2009 to 2010, in a new trailer for season two of The Hills: New Beginnings.

The first look clip shows Kristin stepping out of the car for a power walk, as she flips her hair into place for her grand entrance. The screen fades to black and viewers hear a voiceover of the dramatic toast, "To being reunited."

It's the first reality program she's been a part of since last year, when Home & Family and Very Cavallari aired. In May, Kristin announced the end of her hit E! show.

The New Beginnings teaser promises that the longtime friends are moving forward and facing their fears.

Brody Jenner revealed, "I've hurt a lot of people that I love. And that's not the Brody I want to be."