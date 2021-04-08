See Lady Gaga's Stunning Wedding Dress for Her House of Gucci Ceremony

Before Italian socialite Patrizia Reggiani was labeled a "Black Widow," she was a bride all dressed in white.
And so on April 8, new photos emerged of Lady Gaga filming on location in Rome as her House of Gucci character, with the "Born This Way" singer wearing a wedding dress for a key scene in the upcoming biopic. Naturally, dozens of fans came out to get a glimpse of Gaga all glammed up.
In the upcoming film, which is directed by Ridley Scott and based on the true and twisted fashion story, Gaga stars as Patrizia, the woman who married Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver) in 1972. Twenty-six years later, Patrizia was convicted of hiring the hitman who killed her husband—hence her dark nickname.
The new photos prove that the new movie isn't going for a seam-by-seam exact replication of Patrizia's dress, which doesn't have Gaga's see-through lace detailing or lower neckline. However, both women wear very similar hairstyles. And, we repeat, Gaga in a wedding dress!
This isn't the first glimpse fans have gotten at House of Gucci, which also stars Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci and Jared Leto as fashion designer Paolo Gucci. Back in March, Gaga shared an Instagram photo of her and Adam in costume at a ski resort, captioning the pic, "Signore e Signora Gucci."
And while the peak thrilled many fans, the real Patrizia was not among them. In March, she told ANSA, an Italian wire service, "I am rather annoyed at the fact that Lady Gaga is playing me in the new Ridley Scott film without having had the consideration and sensibility to come and meet me."
Patrizia added that while she personally won't see "a cent" from the new movie, Gaga reaching out to her over the role is just "a question of good sense and respect."