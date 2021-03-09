See Lady Gaga and Adam Driver Channel ‘80s Ski Glamour in First Look at House of Gucci

If you thought A Star is Born was glamorous, just wait until you get a peek at Lady Gaga's next movie. It's already breaking the internet.
The singer gave a first look at her high fashion film, House of Gucci, by sharing a picture of herself and co-star Adam Driver in their chic retro costumes on Tuesday, March 9.
Gaga posted a pic of the pair, who play real-life couple Maurizio Gucci and Patrizia Reggiani onscreen. Flexing her Italian skills, she aptly captioned it, "Signore e Signora Gucci."
Gaga donned an all-black ensemble with a long-sleeve turtleneck, a belt, gold jewelry and a white fur hat. Her hair once again was a deep brown shade, after she was spotted last month with her new 'do for the first time.
Driver rocked a white ski suit tied at his waist, with a cream cable knit turtleneck sweater on top (we have to say, it gives us serious Chris Evans vibes from Knives Out). He wore large '80s-style glasses, as the two stars posed in the snowy landscape. Behind them, viewers can see a frosty and forested mountain, hinting at a ski resort setting.
In House of Gucci, Gaga and Driver's characters are expected to have a somewhat contentious relationship, as it centers on Patrizia's plot to have her husband killed. The couple was married from 1973 to 1991, before the socialite was sentenced to 29 years in prison in 1998 for her murder plot.
The film (directed by The Martian's Ridley Scott) also stars Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci and Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci.
The cast has been in Italy for a couple of weeks now, prepping and shooting House of Gucci.
On Feb. 24, while Gaga was abroad, her two French bulldogs were stolen from the streets of Hollywood. A global search ensued when she offered a $500,000 reward. Two days later, the pups were safely recovered.
Her dogwalker, Ryan Fischer, was shot in the struggle but is expected to recover. "I am still in recovery from a very close call with death and have kept myself (for the most part, I mean I am human) from the growing media story," he wrote in a statement on March 1. "I will write and say more later, but the gratitude for all the love I feel from around this planet is immense and intense."
He addressed Gaga and her team directly, saying, "Your babies are back and the family is whole… we did it! You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family. But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you."