90 Day Fiancé's Jorge Nava and Girlfriend Welcome Their First Baby

Congratulations are in order for Jorge Nava, who just welcomed his first child.

The 90 Day Fiancé star took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 7 to post a photo of himself and his girlfriend as she held their newborn from the hospital bed. Jorge, who did not share the sex of the baby, can be seen wearing a mask.

"There's no Love that can match what I have for my family [family-love emoji]," he captioned it. "I Love them more than anything in this world."

Among those offering support in the comments was fellow 90 Day Fiancé standout Paola Mayfield. "Congratulations," she wrote, adding a number of sparkling-heart emojis. "best feeling in the world! Many blessings for you little family."

Paola's husband, Russ, added, "Congratulations!!!"

Fans got to know Jorge, 32, while he was married to ex Anfisa Nava on the popular TLC series. Jorge has yet to publicly identify his current partner, although he has previously posted photos to social media showing them together.