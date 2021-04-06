Rachel Bilson Reveals Why Daughter Briar Hasn't Seen Hayden Christensen in Star Wars

Watch : What's in Rachel Bilson Bag at NYFW?

One might expect that Hayden Christensen's daughter would have seen the Star Wars movies given that he's Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader and all, but it turns out Briar Rose has yet to see her father wield a light saber—and Rachel Bilson would like to keep it that way.

The actress tells the Betches Moms podcast that she and her ex have raised their 6-year-old daughter with the understanding that they're actors, but Briar is "not aware" of just "how famous" they really are.

And this is where Star Wars comes into the picture. According to Rachel, their daughter knows that her dad was in the sci-fi films, "but she has no idea what that even means, because she hasn't seen anything. And thank God, because he kills children, so let's keep that from her until she's like 80."

The single mom added, "I'd like to keep it that way."