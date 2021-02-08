Inside Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers' Whirlwind Engagement and Their "Intense Connection"

As Selena Gomez famously sang, "The heart wants what it wants."
It seems for Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley, those lyrics couldn't be more true. Just this weekend, the Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed he was engaged during his acceptance speech at the NFL Honors on Saturday, Feb. 6.
While the 37-year-old athlete didn't disclose any other details about the proposal or reveal his fiancée's identity, E! News has since confirmed the Big Little Lies star is the lucky lady.
Following their surprise engagement, an insider exclusively tells E! News the couple is excited to start this next chapter together. As the source puts it, "They can't wait to get married and they want it to happen soon."
"They had a very intense connection from the beginning," the insider explains. "They both knew early on that it was something special and different from what they had experienced in other relationships. It's a quick engagement, but for those that know them, it didn't come as a surprise."
Despite currently doing a long-distance relationship at this time, the insider notes Shailene and Aaron haven't always been separated by hundreds of miles. As the insider describes, "They have spent the entire fall together and lived together throughout."
"She is very supportive of his career and embraced his life in Green Bay. Even though she has her own career and life, she wanted to be there with him," adds the source. "Over the next year, they plan to spend some time traveling and enjoying a warmer climate."
At this time, the Divergent actress has yet to publicly comment on her engagement. The NFL star, on the other hand, raved about the milestone when he accepted the NFL Honors award for the 2020 Most Valuable Player.
"2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments," he said during his speech, which was recorded remotely. "One hundred-eighty straight days of having my nose hair scraped, a plan for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career."
Aaron also took a moment to thank his Green Bay Packers teammates and coaching staff, as well as those who have lifted him up "off the field."
"I got a great group of people that support me," he shared, "so I'd like to thank my team..., my fiance.... there's so many people that I'm thankful for."
Prior to Aaron's engagement announcement, the couple kept their romance out of the public eye. Earlier this month, a separate insider told E! News they both wanted to keep "things private and low key."
"They have seen each other and been in touch," the insider shared at the time. "They continue to talk and see each other when they can. They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other."
Back in September, Aaron shared a rare glimpse into his love life while speaking on the Pat McAfee Show. Without sharing specifics about the woman who stole his heart, he expressed, "I've made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better headspace and there's just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable."
"That's why I'm having so much fun and it starts with love," he added. "And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy."
Before getting engaged to the 29-year-old actress, Aaron previously dated race car driver Danica Patrick for two years. In July 2020, news broke that they were calling it quits. Moreover, the sports star was also in a relationship with Olivia Munn for three years, but they ended things in 2017.
Shailene was previously linked to rugby player Ben Volavola in 2017.