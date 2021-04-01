Hilary Duff Shares Precious New Photo of Baby Mae One Week After Giving Birth

Watch : Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Welcome Their Second Baby

Hilary Duff is one proud momma!

The Younger actress welcomed her second child, a baby girl named Mae James Blair, with her husband Matthew Koma just one week ago. There's no denying the couple, who tied the knot in 2019, are over the moon with the adorable new addition to their family.

Since the arrival of their little one, the 33-year-old star has shared special moments with her newborn daughter, including a precious new photo of her baby girl on Instagram. The black-and-white image captured Hilary's bundle of joy looking directly at the camera, as she laid down on a fuzzy blanket.

"Most people post this on the first day.....,' the former Disney Channel star captioned her post, "but you're a 3rd child Mae Mae .... soooo it's happening on the 7th... happy week earth side little bit! We love you so...."

Hilary and Matthew welcomed Mae on Wednesday, March 24 but didn't announce the exciting news until Saturday, March 27.