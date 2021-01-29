Hilary Duff Has the Best Response After Matthew Koma Shares a Photo of Their Daughter Crying

Watch : Hilary Duff Confirms "Lizzie McGuire" Reboot Is Dead

Who cries harder: A toddler on your average day, or a woman just denied a rose on The Bachelor?

On Jan. 29, Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma shared a photo of the couple's 2-year-old daughter Banks Violet Bair sobbing to Instagram, along with the cheeky caption, "next week on the bachelor."

The Younger star joked in Matthew's comment section, "God honey, you really do it for me ...... glad i married you ....... if only for the captions."

Of course, there's more keeping these two together than just Matthew's hilarious social media posts. In fact, the couple is getting ready to welcome their second child together this year. This will be the third child for Hilary, who also shares son Luca, 8, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

On Instagram, Matthew made it clear that he considers Luca to be one of his own when a follower inquired about whether he also had a son by that name. "You thought right!" he responded.