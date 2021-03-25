Why Serena Williams Decided to Publicly Defend Meghan Markle

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Interview Aftermath: 1 Week Later

Serena Williams continues to voice support for her longtime friend Meghan Markle following her and husband Prince Harry's controversial tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The special, which aired on CBS, marked the couple's first major TV interview since they stepped back from the monarchy last year. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant with their second cild, spoke about their past life and struggles with the royal family. After the interview aired, Serena tweeted that Meghan "lives her life - and leads by example- with empathy and compassion," adding, "She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced."

Serena echoed her sentiments about Meghan during the debut episode of retailer Stuart Weitzman's Shine series, posted on YouTube on Wednesday, March 24. "Meghan is a great person and I think the epitome of strength, the epitome of confidence, the epitome of just selflessness," she said. "And I know it's not easy—and you could see from the interview that it wasn't easy—but she had so much poise and she still had so much...just so much class."