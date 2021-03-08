Serena Williams Slams Malicious "Sexism and Racism" She and Meghan Markle Experience

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Oprah Interview: Shocking Moments

Serena Williams wants a better world for her and Meghan Markle's daughters.

On March 7, after the Duchess of Sussex's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, the tennis star took to social media to support her longtime pal. "Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life - and leads by example- with empathy and compassion," Serena, mom to 3-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., began her message. "She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced."

She went on to say she can relate to what Meghan, expecting a baby girl with Prince Harry this summer, has been through. "I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us," Serena wrote. "We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism. The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal."