Shep Rose Weighs In on the "Surprising" Fallout From Madison LeCroy and Alex Rodriguez Rumors

Shep Rose is continuing to weigh on those rumors about Madison LeCroy and Alex Rodriguez.
The 41-year-old Southern Charm star was asked about the recent reports during the March 18 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
At one point, Andy Cohen brought up how Shep claimed Madison told him she signed an NDA after allegedly DMing with A-Rod. E! News reached out to Alex's team for comment on this accusation but has yet to hear back. Andy then asked Shep for his thoughts on all of the "hoo-ha" going on in the media.
"Andy, you're going to get me in trouble," Shep replied with a laugh. "No, I'll only answer to you from now on. Yeah, I mean, it's surprising. You know, our little show is on the cover of magazines."
The Bravo host then asked if Shep has spoken to his co-stars Austen Kroll, who's had an on-again, off-again romance with Madison, or Craig Conover, who brought up accusations regarding Madison and an "ex-MLB player" during the Southern Charm reunion, since the "fallout."
"Austen does not want to hear about it," Shep said. "He really doesn't. I don't know. You know, he's a sensitive guy. He'd rather just block it out and act like that's the past and keep it in the past. Although, I told him, 'Buddy, that's going to be difficult to do if we continue doing the show here.'"
In a February interview with Page Six, Madison said she and Alex have "spoken on the phone" but that they've "never met up." She also told the outlet the two have "never been physical…never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance."
Meanwhile, a source close to Alex told E! News the former baseball pro doesn't know Madison and has never met her.
About a month later, reports spread that Alex and Jennifer Lopez broke up. However, the retired Yankees shortstop and the actress and singer slammed the speculation.
"All the reports are inaccurate," they said in a joint statement earlier this month. "We are working through some things."
A source told E! News Jennifer and Alex, who got engaged in 2019, hit a rough patch and that there was absolutely no third party involved. The insider also said the reports about Madison aren't true. In addition, the source claimed J.Lo and A-Rod were blindsided by an article by Page Six, which was first to report the split, and that there was never confirmation from either side.
The insider noted Jennifer and Alex have ups and downs like any couple. And it looks like they're trying to put this drama behind them. Earlier this week, the stars were spotted packing on the PDA in the Dominican Republic, where Jennifer is filming her new movie Shotgun Wedding.
"Despite all of her previous frustrations with the relationship, Jennifer is still in love with Alex," a source told E! News. "She is already moving forward with him."
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family).