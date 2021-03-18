Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Pack on the PDA After Breakup Rumors

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Spotted Kissing After Split Rumors

Jennifer Lopez's love don't cost a thing, but it looks like she and Alex Rodriguez are continuing to invest in their relationship.

On March 16, less than a week after breakup rumors spread, the 51-year-old actress and singer was spotted sharing a kiss and warm embrace with the 45-year-old former baseball pro on their balcony in the Dominican Republic.

"Despite all of her previous frustrations with the relationship, Jennifer is still in love with Alex," a source told E! News. "She is already moving forward with him."

J.Lo has been filming her new movie, Shotgun Wedding, in the Dominican Republic, and A-Rod flew in to join her earlier this week. Rodriguez posted pictures of himself taking in the palm trees and ocean view on March 15, writing, "Happy Monday. New week. New day. Onward. Upward."

On March 12, reports circulated that the couple, who got engaged in 2019, had split.