Jared Leto Is Completely Unrecognizable on House of Gucci Set

Jared Leto is getting deep into character.
On Tuesday, March 16, photos of the star in character for his new role in House of Gucci hit the internet and he's completely unrecognizable.
The 49-year-old Suicide Squad actor, who plays famous fashion designer Paolo Gucci in the upcoming film, is seen with receding grey hair and a bald patch, heavy wrinkles and a hefty amount of added weight. Jared is wearing a lavender corduroy suit with a matching button-down shirt.
Of course, Twitter had a field day with the reveal and had a lot to say about the transformation.
"Oh my god give them [sic] the make-up and hairstyle [team an] oscar already," wrote one user. Another added, "Is that Jared Leto or Dr Phil?" One user asked the more serious question: "OMG, how many hours did he have to spend in the Makeup Chair covering his GLORIOUS Hair."
Alongside Jared, the star-studded crime drama includes Lady Gaga, portraying Patrizia Reggiani, Adam Driver taking on Maurizio Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci and Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci.
The Ridley Scott film will chronicle the murder of Maurizio and the events that followed. One of which being the imprisonment of Patrizia who ordered his murder.
Crime TV and fashion lovers alike are ready to recount the unforgettable scandal. However, the real Patrizia is not too happy about the pop star—who recently shared a photo of herself in character—playing her in the film.
"I am rather annoyed at the fact that Lady Gaga is playing me in the new Ridley Scott film without having had the consideration and sensibility to come and meet me," she told ANSA, an Italian wire service. "It is a question of good sense and respect."