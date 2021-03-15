Oscar Nominations 2021 Snubs and Surprises: Regina King, Jodie Foster, LaKeith Stanfield and More

Watch : Regina King "Feels a True Shift" for Female Filmmakers

After a longer-than-anticipated wait, the 2021 Oscars are almost here—but not everyone is invited.

With just over a month left to go until the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday, April 25, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas did the honors of announcing this year's contenders for a coveted golden statue. On Monday, March 15, some stars kicked off the day with the milestone news that they are an Oscar nominee. However, as is always the case, not everyone can be nominated and as an unfortunate result, some worthy creators and performers are left out.

From director Regina King to composer Ludwig Göransson, there were a handful of moviemakers noticeably missing from the nominee pool, sparking disappointment from fans. But, on the other end of the spectrum, there's also typically some welcomed unexpected recognition—and this year was no different.

Keep scrolling for E! News' breakdown of all the snubs and surprises from the 2021 Oscar nominations.