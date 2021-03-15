Billie Eilish Dedicates 2021 Grammy Award to “Queen” Megan Thee Stallion After Second Consecutive Win

Watch : 2021 Grammy Awards: By the Numbers

The Recording Academy has spoken, and the Grammy winner for Record of the Year is Billie Eilish once again!

The artist's chart-topping track "Everything I Wanted" beat out a top notch roster of 2021 Grammys nominees, which included Beyoncé ("Black Parade"), Black Pumas ("Colors"), DaBaby and Roddy Rich ("Rockstar"), Doja Cat ("Say So"), Dua Lipa ("Don't Start Now"), Post Malone ("Circles") and Megan Thee Stallion ("Savage").

This marks Billie's seventh Grammy win and second this year.

The 19-year-old singer took to the stage with her brother and music producer, Finneas O'Connell, to accept the trophy. She dedicated her back-to-back award to Megan, who took home three awards earlier in the evening, winning in every category she was nominated in except for Record of the Year.

"This is really embarrassing for me," Billie said. "Megan, girl, I was going to write a speech about how you deserved this, but then there is like there is no way they will choose me, I was like it's hers."