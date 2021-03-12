Take a Trip Back in Time to the Grammys Red Carpet 10 Years Ago

Watch : 2021 Grammy Awards: By the Numbers

When it comes to red carpets, music's biggest night consistently delivers, well, the biggest.

The countdown to the 2021 Grammys is officially underway, and what better way to celebrate Sunday's event than with a trip down memory lane? Enter the 2011 Grammy Awards.

Ten years ago, country music trio Lady A (formerly known as Lady Antebellum) and rock band Arcade Fire were among the evening's big winners, the latter spurring #WhoIsArcadeFire to trend online after their Album of the Year win. And while the next decade made way for a brand new set of Grammy champs—and continuous drama—there was nothing quite like a red carpet in the early 2010s.

Lady Gaga shocked viewers at home when she arrived to the Grammys concealed in a cocoon-like egg, and then-newbie Ariana Grande hit the red carpet still rocking her vibrant red locks rocking from her Nickelodeon era.

And yes, even the cast of Jersey Shore snagged an invite.