Meghan & HarryWomen's History MonthBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters

11 Grammy Couples We Miss Seeing Together on the Red Carpet

From Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly to Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert, see who once attended the Grammys together as a couple.

By Mike Vulpo, Valerie Garofalo Mar 09, 2021 11:00 AMTags
Red CarpetMusicAwardsCouplesCelebritiesGrammys
Watch: 2021 Grammy Awards: By the Numbers

Date night at the Grammys always hits the right note!

The Grammys is arguably the biggest night in music and every year, pop culture fans look forward to seeing power couples that never seem to disappoint viewers on the red carpet. From their coordinating ensembles to the must-see PDA, Hollywood's A-list duos always turn heads near the step and repeat before enjoying the show.

And whether they are dripped down in head-to-toe designer outfits or making their relationship status official, couples love to make a statement at the award show.

This year's star-studded event will certainly be different as event organizers adapt to a new normal because of the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, the 2021 Grammys scheduled for Sunday, March 14 will take place at various stages inside the Los Angeles Convention Center instead of the Staples Center.

As we prepare for Grammy Sunday, we're taking a look back on some of music's biggest couples who once called the award show the ultimate date night.

photos
Most Daring Grammy Looks of All Time

While fans are hoping to spot everyone from Beyoncé and Jay-Z to Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber this weekend, you may be surprised at what you see when you look back at past couples who once made the Grammys a night to remember.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS
Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock

What happened to Miss Independent?! While the pair appeared to be stronger than ever at the 2018 Grammys, Kelly and her husband decided to divorce in June 2020 after seven years of marriage. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Kacey Musgraves & Ruston Kelly

Back in July 2020, the couple surprised fans when they announced their divorce two years after saying "I do." At least fans have this memory from the 2018 Grammys. 

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Teddy Geiger & Emily Hampshire

Their romance (and brief engagement) was a whirlwind from beginning to its 2019 end, but thankfully the songwriter and the Schitt's Creek star managed to make it onto one Grammys red carpet together. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Rihanna & Drake

Never quite official enough for a joint red carpet walk, these two nevertheless steamed up the Grammys stage at the 2011 show. Could fans be hoping for a remix one year soon? Absolutely!  

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Bella Hadid & The Weeknd

Still holding onto faith that this couple could make an appearance together on a future Grammys step-and-repeat, TBH. After all, last we checked their rollercoaster romance seemed to be trending up. Until then, though, we'll reflect back on this coordinated 2016 appearance. 

Christopher Polk/WireImage
Olivia Culpo & Nick Jonas

Listen, we're as excited as anyone when Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra slay on the red carpet. But we'd still like to pour one out for this duo. They split mere months after posing together at the 2015 show—but at least we'll always have "Jealous". 

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS
Ariana Grande & Big Sean

As the pop star said, (well, sang) herself, ultimately the rapper just wasn't a match. But for their nine-month romance—and appearance at the 2015 event—we're so f--kin' grateful. 

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Miranda Lambert & Blake Shelton

The once-married duo (who split months after making a final Grammys outing in 2015) have moved on from their public divorce. In fact, both artists continue to have huge success in country music. Lambert is expected to perform one of her biggest hits at the 2021 Grammys. 

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Paula Patton & Robin Thicke

Even Thicke's 2014 tribute album Paula wasn't enough to fix the high school sweethearts' permanently damaged romance. But now that they've each moved on to happier unions, we can look back fondly on their years of red carpet photo ops, including this snap from 2014. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Katy Perry & Russell Brand

Honestly, not sure what we miss more: The pair's appearance at the 2010 event or a blue-tressed Perry's blistering performance of her breakup anthem "Part of Me" just two years later. 

REUTERS/Rose Prouser
Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake

Okay, so technically, the joint denim situation occurred at the American Music Awards, but is there ever a bad excuse to relive this photo? The blonde twentysomethings were also cuteness personified at the 2002 Grammys, some four years into their romance. 

Trending Stories

1

Princess Diana's Former Aide Discusses Meghan and Harry's Royal Rift

2

Here’s the Text Meghan Markle Sent Oprah As Tell-All Was Airing

3

Bethenny Frankel Apologizes After Watching Meghan and Harry Interview

Watch E!'s 2021 Grammy Awards red carpet coverage Sunday, Mar. 14 starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Trending Stories

1

Princess Diana's Former Aide Discusses Meghan and Harry's Royal Rift

2

Here’s the Text Meghan Markle Sent Oprah As Tell-All Was Airing

3

Bethenny Frankel Apologizes After Watching Meghan and Harry Interview

4

Rupert Grint Recalls “Suffocating” Experience on Harry Potter

5

Every Bombshell From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview