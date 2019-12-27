The Biggest Pop Culture Moments of the Decade

Shutterstock; Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration

• Bieber Fever became a full-blown epidemic starting in January upon the arrival of "Baby," after which the condition spread unchecked. Justin Bieber himself couldn't always handle the pressures of that spotlight, as evidenced by his many antics in the mid-'10s, but the Beliebers never gave up and have been rewarded—"Sorry," the "Despacito" remix, a Baldwin marriage—for their loyalty.

• NBC just couldn't quit Jay Leno, and vice versa. Less than eight months after Conan O'Brien took over as host of The Tonight Show, the network gave its late-night flagship back to Leno and O'Brien set sail for TBS with $45 million in his pocket and the coveted 18-49 demo on his side.

• Lady Gaga wore meat to the MTV Video Music Awards—because she was Lady Gaga, dammit, and the Fame Monster had to be fed.

• David Fincher's The Social Network—featuring a chilling performance by Jesse Eisenberg as Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg—was showered with accolades upon arrival and rightly is considered a contemporary classic. But only now can we appreciate it for the harbinger of doom it actually was.

• Cleveland Cavaliers star and hometown hero LeBron James announced in a July ESPN interview special humbly called The Decision that he would "take [his] talents to South Beach," to play for the Miami Heat. It was just business, after all. James would eventually return to The Land—requiring spurned fans who burned their LeBron jerseys to get new ones—and bring home a championship, the NBA couldn't pretend to be anything other than a big corporation after that.

• It would take another year and a half to get it on an Android and nine years to get Jennifer Aniston onboard, but the arrival of Instagram for iPhones in October was a way-of-life changer—hence Facebook buying it for $1 billion in 2012. Initially a place to make our pets and our food famous, it ultimately created a new tier of celebrity and a whole new world of entrepreneurial opportunity.