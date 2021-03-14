My Music Moments: Ingrid Andress Shares the Soundtrack to Her Life

Watch : 2021 Grammy Awards: By the Numbers

Ingrid Andress had to do a double take.

When the 2021 Grammy nominations were announced in November, "I was by myself, watering my plants," she recalled to E! News. "When I heard my name, I literally fell out of my chair. I was like, 'There's no way they just said my name.'"

And the fact that she is up for three awards—Best New Artist, Best Country Album and Best Country Song—is simply unbelievable for the singer. "I'm honored to be part of this whole thing in general," she raved. "I've always viewed the Grammys as something I've always wanted to be a part of, but I didn't think it would happen for a long time."

It's well-deserved recognition, especially as her album Lady Like—out now—empowers women all over the globe. "I grew up in a house where I was never told I couldn't do something because I was a woman," explained the 29-year-old. "So, I wrote that song, hopefully, to empower other people—both men and women—to just be like, 'You can't put me in a box, bitch.'"