Ingrid Andress Reveals the Powerful Symbol of Sharing Her Grammy Nomination With Megan Thee Stallion

The 2021 Grammy Awards are only a few days away, and pop culture fans can expect to be wowed.
From an incredible lineup of performers to a range of potential history-making moments, this year's ceremony is slated to hit all the right notes. But before the annual event kicks off on Sunday, March 14, E! News is spotlighting music's biggest and brightest stars.
Case in point? Ingrid Andress shared her excitement ahead of the award show and what it's been like to earn several Grammy nominations.
"I was by myself, watering my plants," she tells E! News about the morning of the nominations. "When I heard my name, I literally fell out of my chair. I was like, 'There's no way they just said my name.' So the fact that I'm even considered for three is pretty mind-blowing to me."
"I'm honored to be part of this whole thing in general," the 29-year-old star adds. "I've always viewed the Grammys as something I've always wanted to be a part of, but I didn't think it would happen for a long time."
Miranda Lambert and the "Lady Like" singer are tied for the most nominations for a country artist—they both are in the running for Best Country Song and Best Country Album.
Moreover, Ingrid is the only country singer to earn a nomination for Best New Artist.
"There are so many different ways to express yourself as an artist," Ingrid shares, explaining how exciting it is that everyone nominated in the Best New Artist category is "all so different" from each other.
"Me and Megan Thee Stallion couldn't be more opposite," the country singer notes. "She's real hot girl s--t, and that's why it's so important to so many people because there's literally room for everyone."
Others nominated in the Best New Artist category are Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat and Kaytranada.
Ingrid's hit album, Lady Like, could also score her a Grammy on Sunday night. The musician explains why she wanted to put a spin on the old-school phrase.
"I grew up in a house where I was never told I couldn't do something because I was a woman," Ingrid says. "It just opened up a whole new perspective when I started hearing, 'Oh you curse too much, that's not very ladylike. Or you're wearing something very revealing and you're not wearing a bra, that's not very lady-like.'"
"So," she continues, "I wrote that song, hopefully, to empower other people—both men and women—to just be like, 'You can't put me in a box, bitch.'"
Whether or not she goes home a winner on Sunday, that's a message we can all get behind!
Before stars bring the glitz and the glamour to the Grammys, check out the full list of nominees here. And watch Ingrid's full interview with E! News in our video above.