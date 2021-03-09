Khloe Kardashian Reveals How Mom Kris Jenner Made Her "So Afraid" of Sex

Kris Jenner didn't mess around with Khloe Kardashian's sex education.
In this exclusive clip from an all-new Lady Parts With Sarah Hyland, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reveals how the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch went about her sex talk. Per Khloe, she first started taking birth control around 14 or 15.
"I think I had it easier 'cause of Kourtney and Kim," the Good American mogul recalls. "When you're the third child, they've already heard it all and I think the shock of their daughters having sex before marriage has already gone out the window."
However, this doesn't mean that Kris and late father Robert Kardashian took it easy on Khloe's sex talk. "I was so afraid of getting pregnant," she continues. "My parents scared the s--t out of me and would show me like, 'This is herpes.' And would show me photos."
According to Khloe, she had to "look at all these visuals." Thus, she remembers thinking, "If I had sex, this is what was gonna happen to me. And so, I was so afraid."
Despite the scare tactics, Khloe says she "felt a lot safer" after going on birth control. The now mother of one notes, "I didn't want to be a teen mom. I didn't want to get pregnant before I was ready to really get pregnant and understand those responsibilities fully."
As for the sex talk Kourtney Kardashian received? Khloe's big sister, who joins her on Lady Parts, says her conversation focused on abstinence. "Khloe and I have different memories, we're only five years apart but, we were always told you don't have sex until you're married," the Poosh founder relays. "It wasn't even like, an option."
In regard to what the sisters were taught about pleasure, Kourtney says she was taught that sex was simply for "someone that you love." Khloe on the other hand, she says she had "the blessing of two older sisters."
"So, I was able to either hear their stories while they were having girl talk while I'm like spying on them," Khloe adds. "But I don't think it was really about pleasure. I just think it was something that it's just a natural progression that you do in life."
As Khloe further reflects, she remembers it being originally about "somebody else."
Lady Parts is presented by the Ellen Digital Network in partnership with Plan B One-Step. Hosted by actress and health advocate Sarah Hyland and featuring Dr. Sherry Ross, the digital series tackles all things regarding female sex and health. Along the way, celebrity guests join in on the open conversation.
Be sure to watch Khloe and Kourtney's Lady Parts appearance for yourself above before the full episode drops Wednesday, Mar.10.