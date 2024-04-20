We're Making a Splash With This Aquamarine Cast Check In

More than 15 years ago, a mermaid was spotted in Tampa by Emma Roberts and JoJo.
Aquamarine—loosely based on Alice Hoffman's 2001 young adult novel of the same name—centered on a pair of BFFs who befriend a blue-haired mermaid (played by Sara Paxton) and attempt to help her prove true love exists. Basically, think The Little Mermaid meets the Bratz movie.
The Elizabeth Allen-directed fish-out-of-water teen comedy served as Roberts' first leading role in a feature film after she spent years on Nickelodeon.
"I was 14 when I left to go do that movie in Australia, and I turned 15 on the plane," the Unfabulous actress recently recalled. "I'd never been to Australia and it felt so surreal. I loved every second of it, and that's another one that makes me so happy that people just still love it."
And while it didn't make quite a huge splash at the box office at the time of its release—netting just $23 million at the time—it's gone on to have somewhat of a cult following since its 2006 release.
So much so that Roberts is down to create a sequel.
"People have said it over the years, but now it's actually been so long that it would be really interesting to bring the girls back together," she admitted. "And I love Sara Paxton and JoJo. I've followed what they've done since and I just adore them both. So I don't think a sequel is out of the question—but it's obviously not up to me."
Until then, we're checking out what the cast of Aquamarine is up to now...
This story was originally published on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. PT.