We're Making a Splash With This Aquamarine Cast Check In

Emma Roberts, JoJo and Sara Paxton proved it's always good to have friends with fins when they starred in the mermaid-out-of-water teen comedy Aquamarine.

More than 15 years ago, a mermaid was spotted in Tampa by Emma Roberts and JoJo.

Aquamarine—loosely based on Alice Hoffman's 2001 young adult novel of the same name—centered on a pair of BFFs who befriend a blue-haired mermaid (played by Sara Paxton) and attempt to help her prove true love exists. Basically, think The Little Mermaid meets the Bratz movie.

The Elizabeth Allen-directed fish-out-of-water teen comedy served as Roberts' first leading role in a feature film after she spent years on Nickelodeon.

"I was 14 when I left to go do that movie in Australia, and I turned 15 on the plane," the Unfabulous actress recently recalled. "I'd never been to Australia and it felt so surreal. I loved every second of it, and that's another one that makes me so happy that people just still love it."

And while it didn't make quite a huge splash at the box office at the time of its release—netting just $23 million at the time—it's gone on to have somewhat of a cult following since its 2006 release.

So much so that Roberts is down to create a sequel. 

"People have said it over the years, but now it's actually been so long that it would be really interesting to bring the girls back together," she admitted. "And I love Sara Paxton and JoJo. I've followed what they've done since and I just adore them both. So I don't think a sequel is out of the question—but it's obviously not up to me."

Until then, we're checking out what the cast of Aquamarine is up to now...

Vince Valitutti/20th Century/Kobal/Shutterstock, John Shearer/Getty Images
Emma Roberts

Then the star of Nickelodeon's hit series Unfabulous, Roberts' turn as Clare was her first starring film role. The same year, she fronted the Nancy Drew movie and went on on to appear in slew of films, including Valentine's Day, Hotel for Dogs and Twelve before landing one of the lead roles in 2011's Scream 4. 

And in 2013, she joined Ryan Murphy's TV world when she made her memorable American Horror Story debut as meme-able witch Madison Montgomery in the third installment, Coven. She went on to appear in more seasons of the popular FX anthology series (kissing Kim Kardashian in the latest) and lead Murphy's Fox horror dramedy Scream Queens as Chanel Oberlin, another meme queen. Most recently, Roberts starred in Madame Web

After seven years in an on-again, off-again romance with her Adult Life and American Horror Story costar Evan Peters, Roberts connected with Garret Hedlund in March 2019. They welcomed their first child, son Rhodes in 2020 and ultimately split in 2022. She now dates Cody John.

Vince Valitutti/20th Century/Kobal/Shutterstock, Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Sara Paxton

The same year she played the titular mermaid, Paxton also took over the role of teen witch Marnie from Kimberly J. Brown in Disney Channel's Halloweentown franchise

She went on to appear in horror movies like The Last House on the Left and Shark Night, as well as star in the shortlived CW series The Beautiful Lie: TBL. She's also made appearances on This Is Us, How to Get Away With Murder, Twin Peaks and NBC's Good Girls

In October 2019, she married her longtime boyfriend Zach Cregger.

20th Century/Kobal/Shutterstock, Michael Tran/Getty Images
JoJo

After turning down the role of Hannah Montana to focus on her music career, the singer made her acting debut as Hailey in the 2006 movie and also appeared in the family comedy R.V.

While she made history as the youngest solo artist to earn a No. 1 hit with "Leave (Get Out)" in 2004, JoJo's career came to a halt when her record label refused to release her new music while she began pursuing acting endeavors. This lead to a years-long battle as the then-18-year-old fought in court to be released from her contract. Her case with Blackground was finally settled in 2013, though Jojo later told UpRoxx, "I didn't get any money. I didn't get any damages or anything like that. I just walked away being able to sign another record contract. I was like, 'Let's go!' I was free."

She went on to re-record her first two albums and singles owned by Blackground, launch her own record label through a partnership with Warner Records and drop her critically acclaimed album, Good to Know

In 2021, she announced her engagement to actor Dexter Darden.

Vince Valitutti/20th Century/Kobal/Shutterstock, Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Jake McDorman

After playing Aquamarine's human love interest Raymond, McDorman went on to star as Evan Chambers on ABC Family's college dramedy Greek. He then appeared as the lead serial killer in Lifetime's 2011 movie The Craigslist Killer and front CBS' TV adaptation of Limitless, taking over Bradley Cooper's role in the 2011 action movie. 

Then, he played Murphy Brown's adult son in CBS' shortlived revival of the iconic series, before appearing on What We Do in the Shadows, Hulu's holiday romcom Happiest Season and the critically accalimed Dopesick.

Entertainment Pictures/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com, Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Tammin Sursok

Sursok, who played popular girl Marjorie, is best known for her chilling turn as blind baddie Jenna Marshall on Freeform's Pretty Little Liars.

These days, the Australian actress isn't keeping any lifestyle secrets as she hosts the Women on Top podcast and has her own blog, Bottle and Heels, about motherhood and mental health.

She married Sean McEwen in Florence, Italy in 2011 and the couple have two daughters, Phoenix and Lennon.

Entertainment Pictures/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com, Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Arielle Kebbel

The Gilmore Girls alum played mean girl Cecilia in the movie, she went on to become the ultimate best friend (and a fan-favorite) when she took on the role of Lexi in The Vampire Diaries.

Kebbel has appeared in movies such as John Tucker Must Die, Think Like a Man and Fifty Shades Freed, and also starred in Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's HBO series Ballers

Entertainment Pictures/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com, Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images
Dichen Lachman

After playing Beth, one of Cecilia's lackeys, Lachman went on to appear in the cult favorite sci-fi series Dollhouse, ABC's shortlived drama Last Resort and The CW's The 100, before moving on to Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. 

The Australian actress then starred in TNT's Animal Kingdom and Apple TV+'s drama Severance

She married her Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. costar Maximilian Osinski in 2015 and the two welcomed daughter Mathilda in May 2015.

