We're Making a Splash With This Aquamarine Cast Check In

More than 15 years ago, a mermaid was spotted in Tampa by Emma Roberts and JoJo.

Aquamarine—loosely based on Alice Hoffman's 2001 young adult novel of the same name—centered on a pair of BFFs who befriend a blue-haired mermaid (played by Sara Paxton) and attempt to help her prove true love exists. Basically, think The Little Mermaid meets the Bratz movie.

The Elizabeth Allen-directed fish-out-of-water teen comedy served as Roberts' first leading role in a feature film after she spent years on Nickelodeon.

"I was 14 when I left to go do that movie in Australia, and I turned 15 on the plane," the Unfabulous actress recently recalled. "I'd never been to Australia and it felt so surreal. I loved every second of it, and that's another one that makes me so happy that people just still love it."

And while it didn't make quite a huge splash at the box office at the time of its release—netting just $23 million at the time—it's gone on to have somewhat of a cult following since its 2006 release.