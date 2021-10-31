Most Unpopular Halloweentown Opinion: The Fourth Film Is the Best

Watch : "Halloweentown": Kimberly J. Brown & Daniel Kountz's Love Story

"Nobody around here really appreciates my taste in weird stuff."

These words spoken by Marnie Piper (Kimberly J. Brown) in the original Halloweentown film became my personal mantra as a Halloween-obsessed kid. Why? Well, Brown's portrayal of Marnie had me feeling seen, as the character was a fan of the supernatural, bold and outspoken and perfectly imperfect. In fact, the quarterback at my high school once said I was Brown's real-life doppelgänger, which pleased me to no end.

So when Disney Channel replaced Brown in the fourth film of the franchise, Return to Halloweentown, I personally felt slighted. Instead of the relatable actress I had come to admire, Return to Halloweentown put the naturally blond, slender and blue-eyed Sara Paxton in the leading role.

When I tuned into the fourth film's premiere on Oct. 20 in 2006, I hated every minute of it. However, 15 years has passed since this shocking recast, which had me wondering if I really did despise Return to Halloweentown. With this question ringing in my head, I turned to Disney+ and threw on the fourth film for the first time in over a decade.