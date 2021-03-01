Netflix's First Trailer for Operation Varsity Blues Uncovers Shocking College Admissions Scheme

Watch : Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Returns to YouTube

The college admissions scandal is finally getting the documentary treatment it deserves.

Netflix is rolling out Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal on March 17—almost two years to the date that federal prosecutors charged at least 50 people connected to the infamous scheme led by Rick Singer—and you can get a sneak peek of what's to come in the below trailer.

Right off the bat, we meet Singer in multiple forms. Flashes of the real-life ringleader appear in snippets of news coverage, and in the documentary's dramatized portions, he's portrayed by actor Matthew Modine.

"We help the wealthiest families in the U.S. get their kids into school," Modine's Singer says to an interested parent just moments after the trailer notes, "These are real conversations."

More specifically, the conversations and overall project are based on "an innovative combination of interviews and narrative recreations of the FBI's wiretapped conversations between Singer and his clients," according to Netflix's official description of Operation Varsity Blues.