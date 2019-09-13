Six months after her arrest in the college admissions scandal, Felicity Huffman has learned her fate.

On Friday in a Massachusetts court, the Oscar-nominated actress was sentenced to a 14 days in prison, plus supervised release for one year, 250 hours of community service and a $30,000 fine for mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. She is the first parent among more than 40 to be sentenced in an alleged $25 million racketeering scheme to help wealthy people get their children into elite universities.

Huffman remained composed as Judge Indira Talwani handed down the sentence. Her husband William H. Macy, who accompanied her to court, remained stoic. The actress has six weeks to report to a federal prison to begin her jail sentence.

"I don't think anyone wants to be going to prison," the judge said. "I do think this is the right sentence here. You move forward and you can rebuild your life after this. You pay your dues."

Just before her sentencing, Huffman had told the judge she was "deeply sorry."

"I take full responsibility for my actions and as a first step for making amends for my crime, I will accept whatever punishment you deem appropriate," she said.

The racketeering scheme is the largest in U.S. history. Its mastermind, William "Rick" Singer of the Edge College & Career Network, pleaded guilty in March to racketeering charges. He allegedly arranged for Sofia Macy, Huffman and Macy's eldest daughter, to take the SAT test at a test center where a proctor was paid to administer the exam and secretly correct wrong answers. A month later, the couple allegedly made a $15,000 "purported charitable contribution" to Singer's charity, which the FBI claims was used to launder money.

"Huffman later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so," the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint read.

"On the way to the testing center, I thought to myself, 'Turn around, turn the car around," Huffman told the judge in court on Friday, getting emotional. "One of the hardest things was after my arrest, my daughter said, 'I don't know who you are anymore.' I am so sorry Sophia. I was frightened, I was stupid and I was so wrong. I am deeply ashamed of what I have done. I have inflicted more damage than i could have imagined. I realize not that love and truth must go hand and hand."