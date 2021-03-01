See Mark Ruffalo’s Kids Adorably Crash His 2021 Golden Globes Speech

Watch : Mark Ruffalo Calls Working With Chris Hemsworth "Magical"

I Know This Much Is True... Mark Ruffalo has won the Golden Globe!

The actor accepted his trophy for Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie at the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday, Feb. 28. He virtually gave an impassioned speech about environmentalism, but it was perhaps his children that stole the show.

Though Mark has three kids, it appeared to be his eldest two, 19-year-old Keen and 15-year-old Bella, that immediately ran into the frame to congratulate their dad.

After Mark's name was called, Keen excitedly popped onto the screen, waving and (literally) jumping for joy. Mark then kissed his wife Sunny on the cheek, as his daughter ran in to hug him.

While the star gave his speech, Keen put his arm around his sister and they smiled during their dad's big moment. Mark shouted them out on camera, saying he wanted to "thank my family, who lets me go off and bring these crazy people home and they have to live with all these years. Thank you guys."