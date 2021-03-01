Jane Fonda Calls on Hollywood to Be "Leaders" of Diversity at the 2021 Golden Globes

Watch : Golden Globes 2021: What to Expect

Using her platform for good.

On Sunday, Feb. 28, Jane Fonda was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2021 Golden Globes. In typical Fonda fashion, the famed actress and activist used her time in the spotlight at the award show to highlight the importance of representation and diversity in the industry.

"Thank you all the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. I'm so moved to receive this honor," the 9 to 5 star started off. "We are a community of story tellers, aren't we and in turbulent, crisis-torn times like these, storytelling has always been essential. You see, stories have a way to, they can change our hearts and our minds. They can help us see each other in a new light. To have empathy, to recognize that for all of our diversity, we are humans first, right?"

She continued, "You know, I have seen a lot of diversity in my long life and, at times, I have been challenged to understand some of the people I've met. But, inevitably, if my heart is open and I look beneath the surface I feel kinship. That's why all of the great conduits of perception...all of them spoke to us in stories and poetry and metaphor, because the nonlinear, noncerebral forms that are art speak on a different frequency and they generate a new energy that can jolt us open and penetrate our defenses so, that we can see see and hear what we may have been afraid of seeing and hearing."