2020 Golden Globes TV Snubs and Surprises: From Game of Thrones to Schitt's Creek

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Dec. 9, 2019 5:38 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

And just like that, the Golden Globes gets it so right—and so wrong. Yes, it's that time of year again—awards season is here. The 2020 Golden Globes nominations were announced live by Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson on Monday, Dec. 9 and like every year, there was a healthy dose of pleasant surprises, annoying snubs and the shoe-ins. Looking at you, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan and Fleabag star, creator and writer Phoebe Waller Bridge.

To qualify for the Golden Globes, shows had to have come out in the year 2019. Do you know how many shows aired in the year 2019? That's a serious question because it feels like 3,927 shows have come and gone across broadcast, cable and streaming. Of course there are going to be snubs. But no Schitt's Creek? Come on.

Photos

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Like most years, Emmy nominees are in the running for Golden Globes, but the Golden Globes love to throw a wild card in there. After all, it's the awards show that honored Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend early on in their respective runs. Before we dive deep into the snubs and surprises, a reminder about the Globes: The supporting actor and actress category is a catch-all for comedy, drama, miniseries and TV movie.

This Is Us

NBC

SNUB: This Is Us

Four seasons in and the Golden Globes snubbed This Is Us in ALL categories. All of them.

Ramy, Ramy Youssef

Hulu

SURPRISE: Ramy Youssef

This is where Golden Globes shines: Nominating a deserving performance in a stacked category. Ramy Youssef was able to breakthrough for Hulu's Ramy.

Niecy Nash, When They See Us (2019)

Netflix/Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

SNUB: When They See Us

Guess the Hollywood Foreign Press Association didn't see When They See Us. Not only was the miniseries itself snubbed, but so were all the actors. INCLUDING THE ONES WHO WERE EMMY NOMINEES AND WINNERS.

Article continues below

PEN15

Hulu

SNUB: Pen15

OK, we never thought Pen15 would really break through here, but we sure wished it did. It's just so good.

Dead to Me, Season 1

Netflix

SURPRISE: Christina Applegate

This is not a bad surprise, we're just surprised the Dead to Me star was nominated in such a tight category.

The Good Fight Season 3

Justin Stephens/CBS

SNUB: Christine Baranski

Another year, another Christine Baranski snub. We'll be over here, lamenting how great The Good Fight is.

Article continues below

Watchmen, Regina King

HBO

SNUB: Watchmen

Where are the nominations for one of the most fascinating dramas of the year? Regina King? Laura Dern? Jeremy Irons?

Mr. Robot, Rami Malek

USA

SURPRISE: Rami Malek

Rami Malek is a great actor! He's won multiple awards, but the buzz around Mr. Robot has disappeared, so it was surprising to hear his name called.

Pose Season 2

FX

SNUB: Pose

With the exception of Emmy winner Billy Porter, Pose was snubbed. Where is the Mj Rodriguez love?!

Article continues below

Big Little Lies

HBO

SNUB: Laura Dern

Yes, Big Little Lies season two was all about Meryl Streep coming to town, but Laura Dern turned in quite the performance—so many GIF-worthy moments—as Renata. We'd watch a Renata spinoff. Well, we'd watch Laura Dern do anything, to be honest.

Killing Eve

BBC America

SNUB: Sandra Oh

Yes, Jodie Comer is great! So is Sandra Oh. Killing Eve and Comer got nominations, but Oh was left out.

The Morning Show, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon

Apple

SURPRISE: The Morning Show

We fully expected Jennifer Aniston to get nominated, rightfully so, but the show itself and Reese Witherspoon were a true surprise.

Article continues below

Game of Thrones Finale

Helen Sloan/HBO

SNUB: Game of Thrones

Kit Harington received a nomination for his work in Game of Thrones...and that's it! Just Kit!

Veep, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

HBO

SNUB: Veep

No victory lap for Julia Louis-Dreyfus or Veep? Interesting...

Hailee Steinfeld, Dickinson

Apple

SNUB: Hailee Steinfeld

The Golden Globes loves nominating young performers, especially in the TV comedy category. Look at Gina Rodriguez and Rachel Bloom. But they didn't look at Hailee Steinfeld in Dickinson.

Article continues below

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 5

HBO

SNUB: Peter Dinklage

He got the Emmy in 2019, but no Golden Globe nomination for Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage? OK...

Arya Stark, Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones Finale

Helen Sloan/HBO

SNUB: Maisie Williams

The Supporting categories at the Golden Globes are catch alls for TV Movie, Limited Series, Drama Series and Comedy Series, so it's naturally one of the toughest categories to break into. Maisie Williams as Arya Stark on Game of Thrones? Left out in the cold.

The Good Place

NBC

SNUB: The Good Place

The Good Place is smart. Like, the smartest comedy we've ever seen smart. And hilarious. So, here we are with no nominations for the show. No Ted Danson. No Kristen Bell. This is the bad place!

Article continues below

Schitt's Creek

Pop

SNUB: All of Schitt's Creek

While the Emmys finally paid attention to one of the best shows on TV, it seems the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has yet to get hip to Schitt's Creek. Not only was the show not nominated in Outstanding Comedy Series category, but Emmy nominees/lead actors/overall hilarious people Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara were also snubbed.

Be sure to come back to E! News for all your Golden Globes needs.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Golden Globes , 2020 Golden Globes , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , VG
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.