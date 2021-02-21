Why Joe Alwyn Was the Right Guy for Taylor Swift's Love Story

Watch : Happy Birthday Taylor Swift!: E! News Rewind

If society is undergoing a collective reckoning about the way we all once treated rich, attractive, incredibly famous young ladies, well, Taylor Swift would like a word.

"You know, I went out on a normal amount of dates in my early 20s, and I got absolutely slaughtered for it," she explained to Vogue while posing for their May 2016 cover. At the time, she couldn't quite decipher the underlying misogynistic messaging, but some seven years later, as a woman on the precipice of turning 30, she was ready to call it what she wanted to.

"When I was 23 and people were just kind of reducing me to, like, kind of making slideshows of my dating life and putting people in there that I'd sat next to at a party once and deciding that my songwriting was like a trick rather than a skill and a craft," she explained in an October 2019 chat with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1. "It's a way to take a woman who's doing her job and succeeding at doing her job and making things and in a way, it's figuring out how to completely minimize that skill by taking something that everyone in their darkest, darkest moments loves to do, which is just to slut-shame."