Cecil Hotel Manager Slams Claims She Edited the Disturbing Elisa Lam Footage

A message for conspiracy theorists.
In an exclusive chat with E! News, Amy Price, who is the former general manager of the Cecil Hotel, sounded off on claims that she and her staff tampered with the viral security footage. For those unfamiliar with Netflix's latest true crime docu-series, Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel unpacks the dark history of the Downtown Los Angeles hotel, including the 2013 disappearance and death of Elisa Lam.
As detailed in the series, Price gave the police elevator footage, which featured Lam acting strangely. Price recalled to E! News, "First of all, I provided the footage. When it was presented to me…it's bizarre."
And she wasn't the only one to feel that way, as a media frenzy came about when the clip was released to the public. Internet sleuths even suggested that the footage had been tampered with. Why?
Well, as they shared in Crime Scene, the video appeared to be slowed down, the time stamp was blurred and almost of a minute of footage was allegedly missing.
"That's absolutely false," Price said of the tampering accusations. "I was a little surprised to hear that. I really hadn't heard that before the documentary. I'm not surprised people feel that way based on the momentum that a lot of the sleuths have."
According to Price, the Cecil Hotel "cooperated with the police 100 percent...I mean, from the moment they arrived. There wasn't even a chance to even look at the tapes myself, I just handed them over. I provided a room for them to review them and that's exactly what they did."
While Price could understand the public's fascination with the case, she asked: "What would be the reason for wanting to edit the footage?"
Understandably, Price said that "a lot of feelings did come up" while filming Crime Scene. In the docu-series, Price reflected on both her 10-year career at the Cecil Hotel and the specifics surrounding Lam's headline-making disappearance.
These days, Price is now focusing on her interior design and jewelry businesses. She concluded, "As far as returning to the hotel, I couldn't tell you that's on the list. But you never know where life can take you."
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel is available to stream on Netflix.