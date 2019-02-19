When Santiago Lopez climbed to the rooftop of the Cecil Hotel on February 19, 2013, the maintenance worker certainly wasn't expecting what awaited him.

For days, guests staying the rundown hotel in downtown Los Angeles had lodged complaints pertaining to the water. Most were bothered by the abnormally low water pressure, while some had experienced far more mysterious and concerning circumstances involving flooding or tap water that was either ominously black or had a strange taste.

And yet, still, when Lopez arrived on the roof and climbed the ten-foot ladder to the top of one of large metal water tanks atop the building that supplied water to the taps in the guest rooms, as well as the laundry room where hotel linens were washed and the kitchen in a coffee shop in the hotel, he wasn't fully prepared for what he found.

For there, staring up at him as he peered through the curiously opened hatch on the tank, was missing hotel guest Elisa Lam.