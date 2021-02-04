SAG AwardsSouthern CharmKardashiansMarilyn MansonPhotosVideos

The 2021 SAG Awards Finally Gives Bridgerton the Recognition It Deserves

After being snubbed by the Golden Globes, Netflix's hit show Bridgerton received multiple 2021 SAG Awards nominations, including recognition for star Regé-Jean Page.

By Jess Cohen Feb 04, 2021 5:39 PMTags
TVAwardsSAG AwardsCelebritiesBridgerton
Attention, Lady Whistledown: The 2021 SAG Awards just made a major announcement that's guaranteed to delight Bridgerton's biggest gossip.

On Feb. 4, Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs revealed the nominees for the upcoming award show on Instagram Live—and it wasn't just the relatable technical difficulties that caught the attention of viewers. It was Bridgerton's nominations! That's right, one day after being shut out of the 2021 Golden Globes, the record-breaking Netflix series was recognized with two SAG Awards nominations, including Ensemble in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, the latter recognizing star Rege-Jean Page.

After hearing the news, Bridgerton fans took to social media to share their excitement, with one Twitter user writing, "SAGS FINALLY RECOGNISING BRIDGERTON THAT IS SO TRUE OF THEM." While another tweeted, "JUST GIVE ALL SAGs TO @bridgerton ALREADY, I'M SO THRILLED AND PROUD OF THEM."

This recognition for Bridgerton comes on the heels of its season two renewal. On Jan. 21, executive producer Shonda Rhimes shared details of what to expect next when she posted a letter from Lady Whistledown herself.

"This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season," the note read, referencing Jonathan Bailey's character. "I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities."

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

The first season of the Netflix series followed the love story of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett (Page). Now, season two of the show, which is based on author Julia Quinn's beloved books about the eight Bridgerton siblings, will shift its focus to Daphne's brother.

The 2021 SAG Awards will air Sunday, April 4 on TNT and TBS.

