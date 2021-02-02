Why Mia Healey Feels Her Lesbian Love Story on The Wilds Is "So Important"

Watch : Teen Shows Made for Adults: "Sex Education," "The Wilds" & More

Representation matters.

The Wilds' Mia Healey highlighted this very point while discussing her queer storyline on the Prime Video survivalist drama with E! News. For those unfamiliar with the show, Healey plays Shelby Goodkind, a beauty queen from a deeply religious family who struggles with her sexual identity.

However, after ending up on a deserted island following a plane crash, Shelby finds love with fellow survivor Toni Shalifoe (Erana James). While LGBTQ+ relationships are no longer anomalies in film and TV, it was incredible to see this romance at the front-and-center of The Wilds.

And, unsurprisingly, Healey shared that she feels similarly.

"I think it's really important to see queer storylines at the front-and-center. I think for a long time that hasn't been done, especially a lesbian storyline," Healey exclusively told E! News. "It's so important to show young women and young queer people that these stories are beautiful and they're complex. And, you know, they have so much gravitas and it's beautiful."