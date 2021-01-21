Pregnant Meghan Trainor Reveals Her Baby Is Breech at 36 Weeks

Watch : Meghan Trainor Is Pregnant With 1st Child

Meghan Trainor is updating fans on her pregnancy journey. Instagram to update her fans on her pregnancy journey.

On Jan. 21, the "Lips Are Movin'" singer, who is expecting her first child with husband Daryl Sabara, took to Instagram to share that her baby is currently breech, meaning the baby is in the wrong position for childbirth. "Preggo update: Baby is breech again at 36 weeks so I've been laying upside down on my couch everyday lol," she wrote, "other than that we are doing amazing and we're ready to meet this baby!!!!"

The 27-year-old star added that the glam photo she shared, of her holding her belly while wearing a flower crown and a barely-there dress, was a throwback. "Also nowadays I don't look anything like this," she joked, "but damn we looked good this day. big thanks to the team!!"

Meghan has had a challenging pregnancy. In December 2020, the artist shared that she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes. "It's manageable and it's okay. And I'm healthy and the baby's healthy," Meghan explained on Today. "I just have to really pay attention to everything I eat."