Pregnant Meghan Trainor Reveals Her Baby Is Breech at 36 Weeks

On Jan. 21, the "Lips Are Movin'" singer, who is expecting her first child with husband Daryl Sabara, took to Instagram to share that her baby is currently breech, meaning the baby is in the wrong position for childbirth. "Preggo update: Baby is breech again at 36 weeks so I've been laying upside down on my couch everyday lol," she wrote, "other than that we are doing amazing and we're ready to meet this baby!!!!"
The 27-year-old star added that the glam photo she shared, of her holding her belly while wearing a flower crown and a barely-there dress, was a throwback. "Also nowadays I don't look anything like this," she joked, "but damn we looked good this day. big thanks to the team!!"
Meghan has had a challenging pregnancy. In December 2020, the artist shared that she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes. "It's manageable and it's okay. And I'm healthy and the baby's healthy," Meghan explained on Today. "I just have to really pay attention to everything I eat."
That same month, she told E! News that due to the coronavirus pandemic, she had to limit who she saw in person.
"With my pregnancy, it's terrifying," she said. "I haven't seen a human being except my family because I'm too scared. Or we all get tested right before that moment and see each other. But I don't have friends and I'm okay with that because I'm too scared to hang out with you."
She previously shared with Philadelphia's B101.1 that it's been hard not to have her husband go with her to doctor appointments.
"We're so excited, and we planned it out so that when I tell people that it's scary to go to my appoints alone they're like, 'Well don't have a baby in quarantine,'" she told the radio station. "I just didn't want to travel so much when I was pregnant and I knew this was time when I could stay home and elevate my feet. Some appointments my husband got to go to, and some he didn't, but those appointments the doctors were very nice to me and set up a whole FaceTime."