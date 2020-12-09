Pregnant Meghan Trainor Shares Her One Major Fear Before Giving Birth

Watch : Meghan Trainor Is Pregnant With 1st Child

Meghan Trainor is months into her pregnancy, but she's still nervous over this one thing about having her first baby with husband Daryl Sabara.

In an interview with Philadelphia radio station B101.1, the "Dear Future Husband" singer shared that she just wants her mom to be in the delivery room with her...something that may not be able to happen because of safety precautions established amid the pandemic.

"I'm scared of birth and, like, not being able to have my mom in the room," the 26-year-old explained. "‘Cause, like, they can barely let your husband in the room, but I'm like, ‘but I need my momma…I just need my head rubs, how do I do this?'"

Meghan also shared that she and Daryl planned to have a baby in quarantine for a specific reason.

"We're so excited, and we planned it out so that when I tell people that it's scary to go to my appoints alone they're like, 'Well don't have a baby in quarantine,'" she shared. "I just didn't want to travel so much when I was pregnant and I knew this was time when I could stay home and elevate my feet. Some appointments my husband got to go to, and some he didn't, but those appointments the doctors were very nice to me and set up a whole FaceTime."