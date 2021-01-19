Why Ariana Grande Will Never Stop Honoring Mac Miller

Watch : Ariana Grande Chokes Up During Mac Miller Hometown Tribute

Ariana Grande was devastated by how it all ended with Mac Miller.

She had broken up with the Swimming artist months beforehand after their relationship had turned toxic, her desire to be a rock for him in his ongoing battle with substance abuse not able to conquer all. She understandably couldn't bear to watch him go down that destructive road.

"Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it's not you," Grande wrote in May 2018, her first public comment regarding their breakup. "I can't wait to know and support you forever and I'm so proud of you!!"

Instead, Miller was found dead of an accidental overdose Sept. 7, 2018, at the age of 26, leaving Grande to only be able to wish for a chance to tell him in person what he meant to her—as she expressed on her smash-hit "thank u next" and has never stopped expressing, even as she has moved on in her personal life, recently announcing her engagement to Dalton Gomez.