Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Split: Look Back at Their Whirlwind Romance

Watch : Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Are Instagram Official!

It's over for Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.

The 48-year-old actor and the 32-year-old actress have called it quits. "Both of them have completely full lives in a good way," a source told E! News. "There will always be that love."

The news comes less than a year after the former couple first sparked romance rumors. As fans may recall, the dating speculation started back in March 2020 after the Deep Water co-stars were spotted visiting Havana, Cuba, where Ana was born. The pair then headed off to Costa Rica. After they returned to California, they began quarantining together amid the global coronavirus pandemic. However, photographers managed to snap a photo of them kissing during a walk.

Still, the two continued to keep their romance private. In fact, they wouldn't become Instagram official until April. They went on to spend birthdays and holidays together, and Ana even met Ben's kids: Violet, 15; Seraphina, 12; and Samuel, 8. So, many fans were surprised by news of the split. Neither star has commented on the breakup.